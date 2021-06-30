Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 676 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE TAP opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.