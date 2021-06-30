Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $75,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,371 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.69. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

