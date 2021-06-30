Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 482,040 shares.The stock last traded at $20.59 and had previously closed at $20.78.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.