Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.3% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 39,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,150. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

