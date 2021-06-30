Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Loews by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after purchasing an additional 351,736 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after purchasing an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 559,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,413. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,360.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

