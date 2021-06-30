Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $18.04 Million Investment in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 290,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,042,000. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned about 0.28% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,055,000.

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.11. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,552. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.98 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.51.

