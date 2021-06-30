Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 134 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $720.75. 14,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $685.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.08 and a 52-week high of $726.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.