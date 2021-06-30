Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 521 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,136 shares of company stock worth $4,660,230. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.77. The stock had a trading volume of 346,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,143,822. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

