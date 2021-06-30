Vantage Consulting Group Inc Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $100,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 763,675 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,795. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

