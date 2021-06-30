Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €102.57 ($120.67).

Shares of VAR1 opened at €133.75 ($157.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €126.45. Varta has a 1-year low of €89.40 ($105.18) and a 1-year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 61.60.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

