VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Down 3%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. 2,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,864,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $887.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.