Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Veeco Instruments reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

