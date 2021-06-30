Venus (XVS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $34.83 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, Venus has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $192.30 million and $34.83 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $18.70 or 0.00054463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,281,184 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

