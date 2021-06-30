Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.42 million.

Shares of VRA stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,771. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $414.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 18,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $193,864.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,517.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,925 shares of company stock worth $4,963,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

