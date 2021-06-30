Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Veracyte by 19.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

