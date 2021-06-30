Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $41.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $5,977,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $300,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.