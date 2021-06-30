VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.39.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 14.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter worth $582,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.
About VEREIT
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
