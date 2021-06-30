VersaBank (TSE:VB) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (TSE:VB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of VB stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,251. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.37. VersaBank has a 12-month low of C$5.85 and a 12-month high of C$17.64. The stock has a market cap of C$299.96 million and a PE ratio of 16.78.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

