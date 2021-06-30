Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 143.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $531.37 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 202,503 shares during the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

