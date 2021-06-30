VIBE (VIBE) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. VIBE has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $7,967.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00054255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00019960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.26 or 0.00663226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00038253 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

