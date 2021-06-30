VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 290.4% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,690,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $51.42 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

