Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,631 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Target by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.70. The stock had a trading volume of 39,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,751. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

