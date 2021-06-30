Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 61,979 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 702,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 61,979 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $32,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 497,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 838,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,530 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 311,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,375. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.96%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

