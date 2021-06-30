Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 7,350 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Trimble worth $22,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Trimble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

TRMB traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,692. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

