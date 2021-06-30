Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $11.67 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $12.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,432.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,357.67. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,386.93 and a 12 month high of $2,461.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.