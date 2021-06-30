Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,872 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,313,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after purchasing an additional 998,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,672 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. 75,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,474,433. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

