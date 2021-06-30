VIG Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. VIG has a market cap of $678,349.85 and approximately $2,247.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000088 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,578,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

