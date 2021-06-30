Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Cut to Neutral at Alembic Global Advisors

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPCE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $47.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

