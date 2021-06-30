Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) & Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Head-To-Head Survey

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) and Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Marine Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Marine Technologies $1.80 million 43.65 -$1.69 million N/A N/A Marine Products $239.82 million 2.19 $19.44 million N/A N/A

Marine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Marine Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vision Marine Technologies and Marine Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marine Products 0 1 0 0 2.00

Marine Products has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.82%. Given Marine Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marine Products is more favorable than Vision Marine Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Marine Products shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Marine Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Marine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Marine Technologies N/A N/A N/A Marine Products 9.01% 28.26% 19.53%

Summary

Marine Products beats Vision Marine Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc., doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers. It also sells its products online. The company was formerly known as The Canadian Electric Boat Company. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand. The company also provides center and dual consoles, and Cayman Bay Boats under the Robalo brand name. As of February 26, 2021, it sells its products to a network of 147 domestic and 46 international independent authorized dealers. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

