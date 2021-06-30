VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. VistaGen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

