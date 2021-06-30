VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $384.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. VistaGen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

