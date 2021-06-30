Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,954 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.56% of Visteon worth $19,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VC stock opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.10. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

