Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Update

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 359.6% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vitru by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vitru by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vitru by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vitru alerts:

Separately, Grupo Santander started coverage on Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52. Vitru has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $396.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vitru will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.