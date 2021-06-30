VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Trading Up 1.8%

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.38. 200,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 364,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on VolitionRx in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $172.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 96.93% and a negative net margin of 52,866.67%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other VolitionRx news, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $173,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,484,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,863.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,319.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,673,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 126,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 20.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 100,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 97,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 88,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in VolitionRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

