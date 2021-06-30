Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of NYSE:IDE opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
