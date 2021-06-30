Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$23.63. Wajax shares last traded at C$23.50, with a volume of 78,908 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WJX shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of C$504.18 million and a PE ratio of 12.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.53.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$387.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 2.2099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.71%.

Wajax Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

