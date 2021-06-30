Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.55. 143,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.