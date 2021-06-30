Wall Street Games Price Up 59.2% This Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 59.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00045229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00143819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00177317 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,929.58 or 1.00292780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

