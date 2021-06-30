WAX (WAXP) Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $180.49 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00095934 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,748,075,242 coins and its circulating supply is 1,658,432,231 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

