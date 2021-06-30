Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after buying an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.68. 5,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,727. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

