Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,902,072. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

