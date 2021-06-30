Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 229 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $873.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $890.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $856.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

