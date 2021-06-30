Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,940. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

