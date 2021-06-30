Wegener Co. (OTCMKTS:WGNR) Short Interest Up 544.4% in June

Wegener Co. (OTCMKTS:WGNR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 544.4% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 986,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WGNR stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Wegener has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03.

Get Wegener alerts:

Wegener Company Profile

Wegener Corporation, through its subsidiary, Wegener Communications, Inc, designs, manufactures, and distributes satellite communications electronics equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers iPump media servers, which receives and stores television, radio, and other digital files from broadcast, cable, and business network operations; Compel Network Control and Compel Conditional Access for dynamic command, monitoring, and addressing multi-site video, audio, and data networks; and Nielsen Media Research products, such as NAVE IIc and SpoTTrac encoders, which are used to encode Nielsen Media Research identification tags into media for Nielsen program ratings, as well as MediaPlan network control and content management products, which provides digital asset management in an end-to-end multi-site environment.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Wegener Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wegener and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.