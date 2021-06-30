Weiss Asset Management LP Cuts Stake in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.91% of Tiga Acquisition worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,335,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

TINV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 19,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,835. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.