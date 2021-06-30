Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 447,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth about $4,755,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

OTCMKTS:KIIIU remained flat at $$9.97 on Wednesday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

