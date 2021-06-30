Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 500,000 American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Separately, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at $3,743,000.

AMAOU stock remained flat at $$10.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

