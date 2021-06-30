Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth $263,000.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

OTCMKTS GGPIU remained flat at $$10.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.