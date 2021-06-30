Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Public Storage by 7.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 25.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.8% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

PSA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $305.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.93. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

