Wells Fargo & Company Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $45.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,213. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.87. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,445,000 after buying an additional 1,184,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,484,000 after buying an additional 1,353,319 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,017,000 after buying an additional 2,062,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,665,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

